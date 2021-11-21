Coweta Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

COWETA, Okla — Late Saturday evening, Coweta Police responded to the area of East 151st Street South and South 292nd East Avenue for reports of a store robbery.

The suspect, an adult white or light skinned male, entered the gas station to rob the store with a gun.

He fired the gun striking the store clerk several times.

The clerk was transported by medical flight to a local hospital.

The suspect is approximately 5’9 and was wearing mostly black clothing & brightly colored shoes.

The Coweta Police Department is being assisted by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

