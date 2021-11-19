Skating into the holidays with Tulsa Winterfest

TULSA, Okla. — It is the season of cool weather, hot chocolate, ice skating and visits with Santa. Arvest Winterfest presented with CommunityCare is back at the BOK Center in Tulsa and has everything you need to celebrate.

The event starts on Friday, November 19, and goes through the New Year on January 3. That equals 47 days of skating on 9,000 square feet of ice.

Every Monday, visitors will get half-price admission when donating a non-perishable canned good. The donation benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. And, on Wednesdays get the same admission price for Warmth Wednesdays after donating a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of glovesd. These donations benefit Night Light Tulsa.

Fullprice tickets to skate are $12, which includes one skating admission and a pair of skates. When supplying your own skates, the price drops to $8. That same price is valid for children under three-years-old, military members and those who show an Oilers or BOK ticket.

Other tickets can be found on the Tulsa Winterfest website.

On December 18, families can get Breakfast with Santa in the Grand Hall of the Cox Business Convention Center.

Winterfest will follow COVID-19 precautions from the Tulsa Health Department and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --