Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead in Broken Arrow, police looking for answers

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 12:39:03-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for answers after finding a man dead on the side of a city street early Thursday morning.

Police were called out around 7:30 a.m. near New Orleans Street and Garnett about a "man-down."

Officers found the man dead on an embankment next to the road.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police are working to identify the man, but only have his description as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation, refer to case number 21-8043 and call Detective Williamson at (918) 451-8200 X8820. You can also call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-9222 and remain anonymous.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7