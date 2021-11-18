Man found dead in Broken Arrow, police looking for answers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for answers after finding a man dead on the side of a city street early Thursday morning.
Police were called out around 7:30 a.m. near New Orleans Street and Garnett about a "man-down."
Officers found the man dead on an embankment next to the road.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police are working to identify the man, but only have his description as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with any information that could help the investigation, refer to case number 21-8043 and call Detective Williamson at (918) 451-8200 X8820. You can also call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-9222 and remain anonymous.
