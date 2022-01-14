Watch
Federal judge denies emergency motion for Oklahoma death row inmates

Both inmates scheduled executions are moving forward as planned
Sue Ogrocki
<p>FILE - This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. An Oklahoma grand jury investigating the state’s execution procedures said Thursday, May 19, 2016 that a top lawyer for Gov. Mary Fallin encouraged the use of the wrong lethal injection drug in an execution that was later called off. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)</p>
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:11:32-05

OKLAHOMA — A federal judge has denied an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction from two Oklahoma death row inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

The decision came from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Both inmates have asked for a temporary injunction that would delay their upcoming scheduled executions before a trial in February determines whether Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

Grant and Postelle have since asked for a firing squad as a less problematic alternative to their executions.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections does not currently have execution protocols in place for any method other than lethal injection.

Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27 and Postelle's execution is set for Feb. 17.

