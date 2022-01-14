Federal judge denies emergency motion for Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA — A federal judge has denied an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction from two Oklahoma death row inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

The decision came from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Both inmates have asked for a temporary injunction that would delay their upcoming scheduled executions before a trial in February determines whether Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

Grant and Postelle have since asked for a firing squad as a less problematic alternative to their executions.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections does not currently have execution protocols in place for any method other than lethal injection.

Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27 and Postelle's execution is set for Feb. 17.

