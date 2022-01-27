Preparations underway for first execution of 2022 in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — 6:00 a.m.

Preparations are underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of Donald Anthony Grant Thursday morning.

Grant is sentenced to death for the 2001 shooting and killing of Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith, the manager and desk clerk of a Del City motel where he had applied for a job the day before.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to deny clemency for Grant last November.

This marks the first execution of 2022. It comes after weeks of debate about the state's execution methods.

In October, John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process.

Since then, many death row inmates and their legal teams have submitted requests to courts to put a pause on executions.

Gilbert Postelle and Donald Anthony Grant both asked for a temporary injunction to delay their executions until after a trial challenges whether Oklahoma's current execution protocols are considered to be constitutional. The trial is currently set to start on Friday, Jan. 28.

A federal judge denied the request. Grant and Postelle have since asked for a firing squad as an alternative to receiving the lethal injection. ODOC does not currently have alternative execution protocols in place for any method other than lethal injection.

The U.S. Supreme Court has also denied Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution on Wednesday.

Protesters are expected to gather outside the state's penitentiary on Thursday.

At this time, Donald Anthony Grant is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

