Police looking for two attackers seen on video at Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for help finding two people who attacked a man outside a medical marijuana dispensary.

Police say the two people confronted the man as he left the dispensary near 68th Street and Memorial on Jan. 14 around 4:15 p.m.

One of the attackers can be seen on video pulling out a pistol and pointing it at the victim, attempting to steal his medical marijuana and personal property.

The department posted a video showing the two people they're looking for on Facebook on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the two people shown is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

