PRAYING FOR AMERICA: Revival kicks off inside Mabee Center

TULSA, Okla. — ‘America’s Revival Tour’ is kicking off inside ORU’s Mabee Center.

Joshua Feuerstein is the leader of the revival and a personal friend of Charlie Kirk’s.

“You know, I’ve known Charlie for about 14 years, right when he was getting started,” Feuerstein said, “And I watched Charlie go from being a patriot to a preacher. [Another] friend … so eloquently said, he was the perfect mixture of Rush Limbaugh and Billy Graham.”

Feuerstein learned of Kirk’s death like everyone else. Suddenly, and with shock.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what to think. I was stunned,” Lena Olmos, a revival attendee, said, “I couldn’t believe that happened here. And what got me was that people were cheering it on … you had people that were saying it was a good thing, and that he deserved it. Nobody deserves that.”

Olmos was one of more than a thousand people who made their way inside the Mabee Center for the Sept. 12 opening ceremonies.

Worshippers sang and prayed for America.

“I believe that worship is the answer to a lot of our problems. And overcoming fear with faith, and praise and worship is the way to overcome any battle,” Olmos said.

Feuerstein says the revival was scheduled long ago, but in the wake of the assassination, plans were slightly changed. Night one, he says, was about praying for America.

“I think that’s what we need, at this moment …for us to have a coming together, to find the things that we do agree on, and we need to come together as America,” Feuerstein said.

More information surrounding the revival is posted on its website.

