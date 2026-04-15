POTENTIAL CONFLICT: Councilor Hall-Harper commits to recuse from Rudisill vote

TULSA, Okla. — Sometime soon, operations of the Rudisill Library will move to a new location.

The City of Tulsa plans to sell the existing building on North Hartford Ave.

City councilors will vote, April 15, whether to sell the building to the Power Group for $1.4 million.

LOOKING BACK >>> Revisit 2 News Oklahoma's coverage of the new location's groundbreaking

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper maintains a professional relationship with the Power Group, the company seeking to buy the building. Some neighbors say that raises questions about a conflict of interest.

“I mean, had she done it, up ahead, up front, I don’t think people would’ve had a problem but don’t do it behind people’s back and then act like we are doing you wrong,” North Tulsa neighbor Heather Nash said.

2 News Oklahoma listened to Nash’s perspective on the possible sale of the library.

2 News Oklahoma then reached out to Councilor Hall-Harper via text.

“I will continue to recuse from discussion and the vote on the Rudisill purchase,” Hall-Harper said.

I followed up, asking, if she’s confident she made every move within the letter of the lawe.

A spokesperson at the Tulsa City County Library office did not return KJRH’s calls.

No matter how the sale happens, neighbors tell me they will miss the old Rudisill.

“Remembering studying in the library, me and my family still go there,” Cleo Harris Jr. said.

“It’s an opportunity for kids across the street to go learn about who they are and where they come from,” Nash added.

Construction is well underway for the new library here on the North end of Greenwood near the Langston campus.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I mean it’s good, and not so good,” Harris Jr. said.

“The easy access is important for [kids] to be able to go over there and get homework done, and learn about their history, because Rudisill library is dedicated to Black history,” Nash said.

When library officials broke ground on the new facility, they expected an opening of “early 2026.” Officials have not yet listed a firm date for the opening.

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