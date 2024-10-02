'Come see me': Pawhuska city manager answers on criminal record, resident complaints

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Some Pawhuska residents have battered social media groups and posts with criticisms of their local government, more specifically the city manager.

After hearing concerns at the 2 News Listening Booth at the Tulsa State Fair, 2 News headed to Pawhuska to find out what answers could be provided.

The town is still without a police chief, a city attorney, a city auditor, and didn't submit an audit to the state last fiscal year.



Accusations of corruption arose with Facebook posts from City of Pawhuska beginning Sept. 30.

The most recent complaint centers around city hall itself. The building was unavailable to the public, except for appointments, Monday through Tuesday morning.

That has since spurred mostly negative comments alleging transparency and First Amendment shortfalls.

2 News spoke with City Manager Jerry Eubanks Wednesday afternoon after he finished helping maintenance crews fix a local water main break.

Eubanks also runs the city Facebook himself and defends the disruption to city hall access.

"I was on vacation when it occurred, and it had all of our ladies in the office and some of their spouses really, really upset," he said.

2 News asked him what he meant by "it."

"Well, I mean, again, I'm not gonna give them the time of day to do that, to notarize it. We know. People on Facebook know," Eubanks said.

"It was someone coming in. They went through the desks, just pilfered through the top of the desk, from my understanding. And just pretty much barged into any office they wanted to," he said.



Eubanks added police got involved but did not arrest the alleged intruder.

Complaints also go to Eubanks' past as well.

"It's no secret. I am a convicted felon. I spent time in prison," the city manager said.

The city manager said he's putting in the work in to earn his town's trust nonetheless.

"As you can tell, I'm a hands-on guy. This is my community," Eubanks said, still muddied from working on the water line.

"I wanna be here, and I'm gonna continue to do my job and do it to the best of my ability. If you got a question, come see me."

