POLICE CHIEF FIRED: Pawhuska reveals reason behind decision

TULSA, Okla. — Pawhuska city officials released new details in the firing of the police chief.

Initially the city put Chief Lorrie Hennesy on leave pending an internal investigation. She was later fired.

2 News went to Pawhuska in the interim and people there voiced concerns about the situation:

2 News kept pushing for answers and on September 13th the city manager shared a memorandum sent to the city council on August 27th.

The memorandum details the results of a Risk Management Assessment of departments within the municipal government. According to the document "The purpose of the assessment was to determine potential environmental, physical or societal risks that could impact the city and/or its legal interests."

The assessment found no concerns with the EMS, but details four issues in the police department.

Through this assessment, findings have been identified that demand immediate action to restore the department's integrity and trust. Implementing stringent measures to enforce ethical behavior, compliance with policies, and a culture of accountability and respect is imperative.



These issues, detailed below, emphasize the need for comprehensive reform to ensure accountability, transparency, professionalism, ethics, honesty, and community service within the department.

Finding #1: Not following Pawhuska Police Department Firearms Policy

The assessment found 2 incidents within the police department that violated the code of conduct regarding firearms.

In a February 2024 incident it is alleged Hennesy sent a photo of herself holding her gun unholstered and pointing at the ground to City Manager Jerry Eubanks. He responded and asked if the photo was a threat.

Further investigation alleged Hennesy and another member of the police department placed firearms in Eubanks' car without his knowledge or permission. Eubanks has a prior felony conviction so having possession of a firearm is against the law.

In a May 2024 incident it is alleged Hennesy requested Eubanks to come to her office for a meeting. When he got to the meeting two other members of the police department were there and at the end of the meeting Eubanks said that one of them unholstered his gun and put it at Eubanks back behind his chair. Eubanks stood and said it wasn't funny and left and observed the others laughing.

According to the assessment Hennesy "volunteered the information about being aware of her officer frequently practicing the quick draw around the police station in a recorded interview. Chief Hennesy was directed to Policy and Procedures manual 306.5 (safe handling, inspection and storage of firearms) regarding quick draw practice and clearing barrel requirements in handling of such weapons. Chief Hennesy was not aware of this policy."

Finding #2: Not following Pawhuska Police Department Standards of Conduct (Horseplay) and Conducted Energy Device (use of the CED) Policy

The assessment found incidents that violated the Conducted Energy Device (taser) policy.

According to the assessment there were several times that officers dry fired their tasers at each other's body parts as a joke or form of horseplay. In a July interview employees in other departments corroborated this and said it had happened to them as well.

Finding #3: Police Vehicle Accountability

In June the city manager ended the policy for taking home vehicles it they lived more than a 10 mile radius from Pawhuska city limits due to budget issues.

Eubanks said he got several text messages from officers upset and arguing over this decision. He said the messages were instigated by Hennesy.

Another member of the department then took their vehicle home violating this policy and when questioned said Hennesy knew about it.

Finding #4: Lack of Accountability and Leadership

The assessment finds that Hennesy did not provide necessary documents for their investigation, "requests were consistently ignored, raising concerns about transparency and cooperation within her office."

They said Hennesy denied knowing about the assessment despite being hand delivered documents about it.

They also cited a 'wall of shame' that showed photos of Pawhuska police officers sleeping on duty. When asked they said Hennesy told them it was a 'wall of shame' for officers caught sleeping. They said this undermines the importance of police officers being awake and vigilant on duty.

"When sleeping on duty is condoned, the safety and security of the community are compromised. It appears that this behavior is a common and even celebrated activity within the department, which is troubling and unprofessional. One such incident that occurred during a UAD call, Where the dispatcher on duty had to wake the officer up on four different occasions from sleeping on a cot to help the responding Officer."

The final finding of the assessment said there are significant issues in the Pawhuska Police Department and addressing those concerns is essential to restore public confidence.

