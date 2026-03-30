Owasso police working to catch drivers speeding through Highway 169 construction zone

OWASSO, Ok — Owasso police are out in force on Highway 169, catching speeders red-handed in the construction zone.

Two weeks ago, the speed limit dropped from 70 to 55 mph through the work zone. However, police say some drivers still are not getting the message. Just a night or two ago, radar captured people driving over 70 mph.

"It steps down from 70 to 65 to 55 and that's done back at 106th street north and the officers themselves are sitting much closer to the construction zone so these are the speeds that they are getting right before the construction starts at the 55 zone," Captain Nick Boatman said.

The 55 mph zone begins just south of 106th Street North. Officers warn that speeding in this area is especially dangerous because workers are out there almost every night, and regular lane closures create hazardous conditions.

"Lots of drivers think that because it's nighttime, nothing is going on and in this particular construction project, there are construction workers there almost 24 hours a day," Boatman said.

The consequences for speeding are real. Fines increase in construction zones and are tiered for every 10 mph over the limit.

"Obviously speed is important because speed kills and we have seen a lot of serious injury accidents that speed was a contributing factor in those serious injuries," Boatman said.

Drivers in the area say they support the increased enforcement.

"It's very selfish and it's not worth taking somebody's life or crash from it. You can go back and look on there on how many wrecks we've had on there in the last 3 months," Susan Bowie said.

"I have a high school driver and so he is a fairly new driver and that creates a lot of risk so it's very concerning that people are driving that fast," Jamie Vanbeber said.

Police have a simple message for drivers: slow down. Officers will continue to monitor the area, as construction is expected to continue until late summer of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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