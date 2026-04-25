OWASSO HELPS: OPD collects donations for Enid

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police hosted a donation drive for victims and first responders related to the Enid tornado.

Dozens of Owasso neighbors donated snacks, drinks, paper towels and more to send west.

“We’re no strangers to tornadoes. We got hit twice last year, so, we know what it’s like, and we just wanna help out our neighbors,” Sgt. Dan Williams said.

RELATED >>> 2 News crews visited Enid in the aftermath

2 News Oklahoma listened to Allison Barricks, who made a donation.

“I brought some water, I brought some snacks, I wish I could’ve done more, but just, anything would help and so that’s what I went for,” Barricks said.

Owasso police started accepting donations Friday morning. By 11 a.m., they had enough to make the first trip to Enid.

“I saw all the weather going on last night, and I saw that Owasso Police Department …. they asked for a call for help, and I just felt in my heart that this is what I needed to do,” Barricks said.

With Barricks’ donations came a message too.

“Just stay strong. It’s hard, it’s rough. You know, you have great people around here that are coming to help you, and you’re gonna get the support and help that you need,” Barricks said.

The second round of donations, which nearly filled a 20-foot trailer, left for Enid around 5:30 p.m. April 24.

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