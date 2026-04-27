Owasso bison ranch fights to preserve a nearly extinct American icon

OWASSO, Okla. — Massive bison are roaming just minutes from downtown Owasso at a ranch fighting to save an American icon that was nearly lost forever.

At Dynamite Bison Ranch on Mingo and 66th Street, Tilda Hensley is doing more than just raising livestock. She is helping save a species that once thundered across the Great Plains by the millions.

"A lot of people don’t realize that bison, they were almost extinct at one time and they were brought back with the few that remained they bred them with cattle and the few that remained, most of our herd is going to be 99% per bison," Tilda Hensley said.

Today, Hensley's herd represents hope for future generations. Spring brings new life to the ranch, and the owners said that in just a few months, the field will be full of "red dogs," the nickname for baby bison.

"Hoping to have 90 head of calves this year and we got our first one in three days ago," Hensley said. "Usually it takes them awhile to introduce them to the herd but she’s already brought hers out and we are excited about that."

"They call them red dogs because they are born red and they're little and they look like dogs... hopefully, in a few months, this whole field will be covered with red dogs," Hensley said.

The ranch has become a weekend destination for curious onlookers, including one devoted elderly couple who make it their Sunday tradition.

"We get a lot of people," Hensley said. "We are on Mingo and 66th street and on the weekends the street is just lined with cars, people pulled over on the side of the road just watching the bison."

For Hensley, the ranch is about more than just the spectacle. It is a mission to preserve a piece of heritage for the next generation.

"We can help preserve something like I said that was almost extinct," Hensley said. "We almost lost the privilege of being able to see these animals and here we are. We get to come out every day and care for them and make sure that the next generation is able to see this."

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Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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