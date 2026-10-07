Osage Nation Congress proposes nearly $4 million to reopen school, visitor's centers

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage Nation Congress has approved nearly $4 million in funding aimed at reopening the Daposka Ahnkodapi immersion school and restoring operations at two Osage Nation visitor centers that were closed under a state of emergency declared earlier this year.

The legislation appropriates $3.96 million from the Osage Nation General Fund for fiscal year 2027, with the bulk of the funding directed toward Daposka Ahnkodapi, the Osage language immersion program that has become the focal point of an ongoing dispute between the legislative and executive branches of tribal government.

The move comes about two months after Principal Chief Joe Tillman declared a state of emergency, resulting in the closure of the immersion school, visitor centers and harvest land operations.

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"This Congress has been clear — there is no revenue shortfall," said Chair Eli Potts. "Nevertheless, the administration appears to be proceeding with these drastic cuts that are negatively impacting years of progress."

The closures sparked an outpouring of concern from parents, educators and community members, many of whom spoke before Congress in August, urging lawmakers to act quickly to restore the programs.

"Our children, my children, are asking why they cannot return to the place where they learned, laughed and belonged. Where they could be Osage without any apology or explanation," said Osage parent Joshua Smith.

During that same meeting, several community members argued the closures extended beyond financial concerns. Others called for immediate action.

The newly approved funding package would allocate approximately $2.95 million to Daposka Ahnkodapi for employee salaries, benefits, operations, occupancy costs and other administrative expenses.

The bill also sets aside $898,087 for the Pawhuska Visitor Center and $117,177 for the Fairfax Visitor Center to cover staffing, operations and facility-related costs.

According to the legislation, the appropriations would fund operations for fiscal year 2027, which runs from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027.

WATCH: Osage Nation Congress authorizes investigation into Chief Joe Tillman

Osage Nation Congress authorizes investigation into Chief Joe Tillman

The measure was introduced Oct. 1 by Jodie K. Revard and several co-sponsors. Under Osage Nation law, the legislation now goes to Chief Tillman for consideration.

If vetoed, Congress could still enact the measure with a three-fourths vote to override the veto.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Chief Tillman's office for comment on whether he intends to sign the legislation but did not receive a response before publication.

In September, the Osage Nation Congress also approved the appointment of special counsel to investigate allegations involving the chief related to the state of emergency declaration.