TULSA, Okla — After the F-1 tornado that hit north Tulsa March 6, 2 News wanted to catch up with residents about how they're rebuilding.

With another round of storms coming, residents are preparing.

WATCH: ONE MONTH LATER: North Tulsa recovering after F-1 tornado:

ONE MONTH LATER: North Tulsa recovering after F-1 tornado

Suzanne Desautel said it's not her first time experiencing severe weather, so she’s keeping extra stocks of batteries, water and flashlights.

“This storm wasn't quite as severe as the last one we had, but it did hit, of course, at night, when things were hectic and people were trying to go to bed" she said. "It affected a lot of people, people that lost their roofing.”

She also said she's lived in her north Tulsa home for about three years, and also sustained some damage in March.

“We did lose our hot water heater vent and the roofing," she said. "We had some roofing work done, but we had some really good roofing people that took care of it right away.”

She said the community has rallied together during tough times.

“In times of disaster, everybody pulls together," said Desautel.

In fact, less than a day later, 2 News covered the Dream Center helping to rally people together to help residents who were impacted by the tornado.

Local News Tulsa Dream Center rallies north Tulsa community in aftermath of storm damage Isabel Flores

Another building that was impacted by the tornado was the Tulsa Tech Peoria campus, sustaining damage to its roof deemed unsafe for students.

Because of it, students were dispersed to other campuses.

Local News POSSIBLE TORNADO: Tulsa leaders assessing damage after possible tornado KJRH Digital

2 News reached out to Tulsa Tech and received an update.

It reads Tulsa Tech administrators along with instructors and staff from all campuses have worked tirelessly to accommodate students for the remainder of the year.

It continues to read that planning has already begun to return to business as usual at the Peoria Campus.

The full statement can be found below:

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