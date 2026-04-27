BEGGS, Okla. — Just in time for peak storm season, Okmulgee County is installing eight new tornado sirens after years without outdoor warning systems.

The $248,000 grant-funded project starts in Beggs, where the first siren was installed at the County District One barn near downtown.

WATCH: Okmulgee County installs first outdoor siren in years with $248K grant

Okmulgee County installs first outdoor siren in years with $248K grant

"Safety here in our little town is first," said Okmulgee County Commissioner Ernie Ferreira. "We’re working extremely hard to get this safety to them for these bad storms, and flood storms and lightning storms and everything that happens. We’re doing our best to get this kind of information out.”

Local News Okmulgee County seeks $200k grant for new storm sirens

Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore spent the last two years working to secure the sirens.

After applying for the grant in 2024, it wasn't until Feb. 2026 that Moore heard back that they were approved. Changes across state and federal government, Moore said, put the installation back even further.

The first one went in at the County District One barn, just down the road from downtown Beggs.

For lifelong residents like Renee Benson, the sirens provide long-awaited peace of mind for both her home and business.

"It's very much needed here," she said. "It helps people to prepare for if there is one up pretty close in the vicinity."

And the timing, couldn't be more critical.

“We wanted them in before storm season even started obviously but due to those delays, we got them in as quick as we can," said Moore. “The last couple weeks of April, first couple weeks of May is like the peak whenever we get them especially here in Okmulgee county. We’ve gone through ten tornadoes in the last two years in that time frame.”

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That's why Ferreira was on board — especially after the March 6th tornado, and how little warning his community had to take cover.

"The very first one going into Okmulgee County District 1, it kind of touches me because I'm really good friends with the people involved with this storm, so this is a good thing for us," the commissioner said.

The eight sirens being installed include six new units plus one sirens in Morris and another in Schulter that will connect to the county's operating system.

Though, as long as county funds and community support continue, both Moore and Ferreira said this is just the start of extra protection for the county.

"We're not gonna stop here," said Ferreira. "We're going to get as many sirens up in different places as we can. It's gonna take time, money and we're willing to do that."

Moore emphasized the county's commitment to resident safety: "We will do everything we can to increase the preparedness of this county."

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