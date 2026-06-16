Oklahoma voters head to the polls to decide governor, Senate seat & more

TULSA, Okla. — Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as Oklahomans head out to vote on a packed ballot with major decisions at the state and federal level.

The governor's race features 12 candidates vying for the state's top job — 9 Republicans and 3 Democrats — each with different plans for Oklahoma.

Voters will also decide who fills the U.S. Senate seat vacated by DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, with 10 candidates competing to represent Oklahoma in Washington.

State Question 832 is also on the ballot. If it passes, Oklahoma's minimum wage would gradually rise to $15 an hour by 2029.

Additional races include attorney general, lieutenant governor, and state superintendent. Governor Stitt appointed Lindel Fields to the interim superintendent role after former Superintendent Ryan Walters resigned.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's race is also on the ballot. Steve Kunzweiler has held that office for more than a decade.

Voters who are unsure of their polling location can find a link to the Oklahoma Voter Portal here.

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