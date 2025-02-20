Oklahoma mourns David Boren's passing

TULSA, Okla — Oklahoma is mourning the passing of David Boren, one of its most accomplished and extraordinary sons.

The former governor, congressman, U.S. senator, and president of the University of Oklahoma passed away Thursday morning at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones.

Boren was born the son of Congressman Lyle Boren and quickly rose to prominence himself. His office chronicles many significant highlights of his life, including graduating at the top of his class at Yale, becoming a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, and earning a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Historical Society BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren officially enters race for U S Senate. Staff Photo by Don Tullous. Original Photo 07/11/1978. Published on O-7-12-78.

In 1966, Boren won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served four terms before leaving Washington to run for governor of Oklahoma. His campaign slogan featured a broom brigade with a message to "sweep out the old guard." At just 33 years old, Boren becoming the youngest governor in the nation at the time.

"Public service is not about power," he said, "Public service is about service."

In 1978, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. In 1985, while still in the Senate, he helped create the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence to promote and strengthen public education.



Boren retired from the Senate in 1994 to became president of the University of Oklahoma.

"It's been a wonderful experience," he reflected, calling it "the most rewarding chapter of my life."

Oklahoma Historical Society BOREN, DAVID (U.S. SENATOR) /INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, David Boren University of Oklahoma President Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on UNKNOWN.

During his more than two decades at the helm of OU, Boren championed the creation of the OU Tulsa Schusterman.

One of his proudest accomplishments was turning OU campuses into a hub for National Merit Scholars.

"The only public university in American history to ever have more National Merit Scholars enrolled than any private institution in the country," he said.

Boren retired from the University of Oklahoma in 2018.

Following the news of his passing, tributes quickly poured in:

Sen. Mary Boren:

The life and legacy of David L. Boren left a lasting impact of excellence. His contributions to his family and community were a blessing, and I had the privilege of calling him my cousin and constituent.



“Many hearts, including my own, feel profoundly grateful for President Boren as we sing, ‘Live on University.’ May his loved ones find comfort in his loving memory and from our collective gratitude for his dedication to public service.”– Sen. Mary Brown Boren, D-Norman.

Rep. Danny Williams, R Seminole:

I want to say thanks to David Boren for the contributions he's made to the great state of Oklahoma and for the community he lived in and loved, Seminole," Williams said. "He was a unique Oklahoman. He did things most people only dream of doing. When he served in the House of Representatives from 1967-1974, had a desk in the back of the chamber. Back then, members were far more colorful than they are today. He would get on top of his desk to debate. That was David Boren—our former Governor, Senator, and friend—making his point."

Rep. Tom Cole, R:

In spite of the controversies about David Boren’s personal life, there is no question that he was one of the most consequential political and academic leaders in Oklahoma history. As a reform minded legislator, a popular two-term governor, and a pragmatic, deal-making senator, Boren really did accomplish much that benefited not only our state, but also our country as a whole throughout his long career in elective politics



Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa:

From the State Capitol in Oklahoma City to our Nation’s Capitol in Washington, DC, David Boren’s legacy of leadership will not soon be forgotten. His commitment to education took the University of Oklahoma to incredible heights, including establishing OU-Tulsa. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City:

I am saddened to learn of the loss of David Boren,” Leader Munson said. “He made significant contributions to Oklahoma as Governor, University President, and United States Senator—but more importantly as a husband, father, and grandfather. He has, without a doubt, left his mark on our state and country. I send my love to the Boren family, his friends, and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”



Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence:

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is deeply saddened by the passing of its founder, David L. Boren, who provided visionary leadership in championing public education by recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma public schools.



In 1985, while serving as a U.S. senator, Boren brought together a group of business and community leaders with a shared goal to strengthen and support public education across the state. From those discussions, the foundation was formed, along with the vision for its flagship Academic Awards Program, which continues to recognize and celebrate outstanding students and educators.



“David Boren had a remarkable and lasting impact on public education in Oklahoma,” said OFE Board President Lee Ann DeArman. “His passion for academic excellence and his belief in the power of education to change lives laid the foundation for everything we do today. On behalf of our board of trustees and the entire OFE community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”



Since its founding, OFE has tremendously impacted the Oklahoma public education community. The foundation and its partners have invested more than $13.4 million in grants and awards directly benefiting Oklahoma public school teachers and students. The foundation has honored 3,901 students as Academic All-Staters and 188 educators and programs as Medal for Excellence recipients.



Beyond its awards and recognition programs, OFE has helped build one of the nation’s largest networks of public school foundations. In the foundation’s early years, Boren encouraged trustees to establish public school foundations in their own communities, laying the groundwork for a movement that continues to benefit school districts statewide.



Today, Oklahoma is home to more than 200 of these citizen-led nonprofits, which collectively raise millions of dollars annually to support public schools. Through the Oklahoma School Foundations Network, OFE provides free training, resources and networking opportunities to help these organizations thrive and maximize their impact.



Boren’s dedication to public education extended throughout his lifetime. He served as chair of the OFE Board of Trustees until 2022 and remained a trustee until his passing. His son, Dan Boren, is a trustee of the foundation, and his wife, Molly Shi Boren, is a distinguished trustee emeritus.

Oklahoma's Historical Society features an extensive biography of David Boren's accomplishments.

