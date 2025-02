GALLERY: Remembering David Boren

Share Facebook

BOREN, DAVID L./GROUP PHOTOS / #2 /GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / SOME PHOTOS SCANNED: Sen. David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by Jim Argo. Original Photo 07/18/1988. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID / GOVERNOR-ELECT/ 1974: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov.-elect & Mrs. David Boren Staff Photo by J. Pat Carter. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (U.S. SENATOR) /INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS: U.S. Sen. David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-11-01-93. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (U.S. SENATOR) /INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS: Sen. David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by Doug Hoke. Original Photo 08/10/1978. Published on O-10-30-83. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren Staff Photo by Cliff Traverse. Original Photo 04/12/1975. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L./GROUP PHOTOS / #2 /GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / SOME PHOTOS SCANNED: Gov. David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by J. Pat Carter. Original Photo 04/13/1975. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID / SENATOR & GOV. /GROUP PHOTOS #1/SOME PHOTOS SCANNED: Molly Ski Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by Bob Albright. Original Photo 05/11/1978. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS / #1: Gov. David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by George Tapscott. Original Photo 07/22/1975. Published on O-7-21-78. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / GROUP PHOTOS / #1: FAMOUS FACES: Caption reads, Famous faces watch in background as Gov. David Boren received the Oklahoma flag at 'Days of Honor' ceremonies at Mt. Rushmore last week. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-8-20-76. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Sen. David Boren plays sax. Staff Photo by Steve Sisney. Original Photo 02/06/1993. Published on 0-2-10-93. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR / OKLAHOMA U.S. SENATE 1978-1980: GOV. DAVID BOREN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren / Day before Senate Primary Staff Photo by Don Tullous. Original Photo Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren - Inauguration Day 1-13-75. Staff Photo by Jim Argo. Original Photo 01/13/1975. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren officially enters race for U S Senate. Staff Photo by Don Tullous. Original Photo 07/11/1978. Published on O-7-12-78. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS / #1: FACE TO FACE: Caption reads, Ed Edmondson, left, and Gov. David Boren were face to face again Monday evening in the second and final televised debate before the run-off election for the Democratic nomination for U S Senate. Staff Photo by Bob Vahlberg. Original Photo 09/10/1978. Published on O-9-12-78. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, A Fourth of July invitation to the state capitol is issued by Gov. David Boren. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on T-6-26-76. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR / OKLAHOMA U.S. SENATE 1978-1980: BOREN DENIES ALLEGATIONS: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren, hand on the Bible, reads a sworn statement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon denying allegations, made earlier in the U.S. senate campaign, that he is a homosexual. Staff Photo by Don Tullous. Original Photo 08/23/1978. Published on T-8-24-78. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: DIGGING FOR MORE POWER: Caption reads, Digging for more power - Earl Ward, Pryor, only living member of the original GRDA Board of Directors in 1937, is flanked here by Governor David Boren and current Board Chairman, Dr. John H. Wright, Jr., of Wagoner, as the three turn the dirt that officially starts construction of GRDA's 490,000 kilowatt coal-fired generating plant. Staff Photo by GRDA. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren sports a tail hat Christmas Day as he and other chefs take a break from serving dinners attending the annual "Red" Andrews Christmas Dinner. Staff Photo by Bob Vahlberg. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-12-26-77. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L. / GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA / INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS / #1: BOREN ARRIVES AT DRAPER RITES: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren and aide Boston Smith arrive Saturday for the funeral of Stanley Draper, Oklahoma civic leader. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-1-11-76. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID, GOV. & MRS. (MOLLY): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren and his new wife Molly honeymoon in Santa Fe. Staff Photo by J. Don Cook. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on T-12-6-77. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID, GOV. & MRS. (MOLLY): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, With his wife Molly looking on, Gov. David Boren responds to reporters' questions at Wiley past airport. Staff Photo by Doug Hoke. Original Photo 08/10/1978. Published on O-8-11-78. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID, GOV. & MRS. (MOLLY): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. and Mrs. David Boren and bride photographed a few days before wedding. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-11-28-77. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID (GOV.) / GROUP PICTURES / #3: REFORM PROGRAM: Caption reads, Reform program is presented by Gov. David Boren to state senators and representatives Tuesday night in an address before a joint session of the legislature. Staff Photo by Robert Etheridge. Original Photo 01/14/1975. Published on O-1-15-75. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID: David Boren: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by Carter, Pat J.. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L./ YOUTH: Gov. David Boren (youth): Caption reads, Gov. David Boren in 1955 Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo 12/23/1974. Published on O-12-23-74. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L./ YOUTH: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, David Boren as a Rhodes Scholar in 1963 Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-12-13-62. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID L./ YOUTH: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Gov. David Boren (as young man) In Seminole high School Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo 01/10/1975. Published on T-08-12-77. Oklahoma Historical Society

BOREN, DAVID: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Left to right / Dave McCurdy & U.S. Sen. David Boren. Staff Photo by Jim Argo. Original Photo 07/20/1993. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

