Oklahoma inmate Tremane Wood hospitalized hours after sentence reduced

MCALESTER, Okla. — Tremane Wood was found unresponsive in a cell hours after being granted clemency, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

ODOC said Wood is now responsive and has returned from the hospital after speaking with family and a spiritual advisor.

In a statement sent 2 News ODOC said: "During a phone call with Chief of Public Relations Kay Thompson, Wood confirmed that he “[felt] fine now” and that he “can't really explain what happened.” He stated that he laid down to sleep and “must have rolled off his bunk.” The next thing he remembers is waking “up in the infirmary with [his] head busted and [his] lip busted.” Wood said that the last time he ate or drank anything was during his “last meal” at 5:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12. He also confirmed that no one else was in his cell at the time of the medical event and that he did not do anything intentionally to cause it. After returning from the hospital, Wood spoke with his family and spiritual advisor."

Minutes before a scheduled execution, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt granted clemency for Tremane Wood on Nov. 13.

Stitt accepted the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation to sentence Woods to life in prison without parole.

Wood was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him in the 2001 murder of Ronnie Wipf.

On Nov. 5, the Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Wood.

