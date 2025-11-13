Gov. Stitt grants clemency for Tremane Wood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minutes before a scheduled execution, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt granted clemency for Tremane Wood on Nov. 13.

Stitt accepted the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation to sentence Woods to life in prison without parole.

In a statement Stitt says, “This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever. In Oklahoma, we will continue to hold accountable those who commit violent crimes, delivering justice, safeguarding our communities, and respecting the rule of law. I pray for the family of Ronnie Wipf and for the surviving victim, Arnie; they are models of Christian forgiveness and love.”

Wood was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him in the 2001 murder of Ronnie Wipf.

On Nov. 5, the Pardon and Parole Board recommeneded clemency for Wood.

In recent months, Attorney General Gentner Drummond encouraging Stitt to deny clemency, accusing Wood of storing contraband cellphones and drugs in prison.

