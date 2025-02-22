TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced newfound partnerships between ICE, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The partnerships are designed to aid the Trump administration’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

OKLAHOMA HELPS ICE: Gov. Stitt rolls out agreement between state agencies, feds

Denise Blum is a volunteer English teacher in Tulsa. Through her work, she’s crossed paths with several immigrants from Latin America.

As for the ones who came here illegally, Stitt wants them gone.

The newfound partnerships will allow “specially trained officers” to do the following.

POWERS GRANTED TO OKLAHOMA AGENCIES



Interrogate individuals about their immigration status

Serve and execute arrest warrants for immigration violations

Issue immigration detainers

Assist ICE in transporting immigrants to holding facilities

Arrest individuals without a warrant if they are suspected of violating immigration laws and are likely to evade capture.

IS OKLAHOMA READY? >>> 2 News examines plans for Operation Guardian

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Carlos Williams, a Tulsa immigration attorney, about the announcement. He specifically spoke on the powers to arrest without a warrant.

“The fact is, that when you look at an individual, you aren’t able to ascertain what their credentials are … whether or not, they’re a citizen, or not a citizen,” Williams said, “It looks to me that if you’re basing it only on someone’s look, or how they behave to you – and your opinion on that – then we have an issue there constitutionally.”

Blum believes the policies won’t bode well for Oklahoma.

“It puts our state in greater danger,” Blum said, “There won’t be trust with the Latino community with law enforcement.”

On the flip side, Stitt thinks these efforts will make Oklahoma safer.

"Law enforcement can't do their jobs with one hand tied behind their back. By working directly with ice, our law enforcement officers now have additional tools to keep dangerous criminals off our streets and protect Oklahomans," Stitt said.

DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton added his thoughts.

“By working hand-in-hand with ICE, our troopers will have the authority to take decisive action against those who threaten public safety,” Tipton said.

According to the signed agreements, the policies take effect immediately and only expire upon one side or another opting out of the agreement.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

