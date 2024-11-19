Operation Guardian | Gov. Stitt plans for deportation ahead of Trump presidency

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on social media that the state will be conducting Operation Guardian, saying, "the government is preparing for the deportation of illegal aliens, starting with those who are currently in jails."

The post led to the public sharing their points of view, with some saying they are looking forward to the initiative. Others say they believe the state should prioritize other issues.

Amairani Perez believes the initiative will cause divisiveness- both politically and socially.

“This definitely feels like fear-mongering," she said. “It’s just the focus on immigrant communities right now when all of that funding when all of that strategy could go into other things like actually lowering incarceration rates or investing in rehabilitation.”

She said she heard rumors of deportation not happening at all under the Biden-Harris administration.

“We know that individuals are already being deported. There are a lot of factors that go into whether an individual stays, the proceedings, trials, all of that," she said.

Stitt appointed State Commissioner of Public Safety, Tim Tipton to headline Operation Guardian.

Tipton is supposed to have a plan ready by January 15.

