OK leaders remain prepared for solar eclipse despite potential clouds

OKLAHOMA CITY — The glasses are on, and excitement is literally over the moon for April 8's total solar eclipse.

Oklahoma leaders are on high alert for all that comes with it.

"We know that we're going to have an influx of people come into the great state of Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference. "We've been preparing for months for the influx of people coming in."

Stitt was joined in the presser by heads of several Oklahoma agencies, each issuing alerts for any making their way to or within the Sooner state to get as close to the path of totality as possible.

The Department of Public Safety said the southeastern counties will be affected the most, and drivers must be responsible in the light and the darkness while officials manage the expected traffic.

"Definitely have your headlights on during the totality of the eclipse. It's always a good idea with that much traffic down there. If you're willing to turn them on, go ahead and do that. That just gives extra visibility. There's a lot of traffic in a very condensed area," Lt. Col. Joe Williams said.



As a precaution, 30 members of the Oklahoma National Guard's civil support team will also assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"This is a routine operation for us," Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino said. "We do it approximately 50 times a year. You might have seen us at places like the Super Bowl or OU or OSU games. Any time there's a large crowd of civilians in Oklahoma, we like to be there in case we're needed."

While the governor said the state's hospitality will be on full display to much of the country, cloud cover might be an unwelcome guest in Oklahoma's skies.

Current models from the 2 News Weather Center are showing some cloud cover for April 8, but that could change within the next week.

2 News Meteorologist Brandon Wholey said the European model and the American model have both consistently shown cloud cover.

"As we get closer to the actual event, we'll have a much better look at the forecast, and the forecast will become more accurate," Wholey said. "At this point, we don't know if the clouds will be low, middle or high level. The higher the cloud cover (i.e., thin clouds), the better the chances of seeing the actual disk of the eclipse."

Despite this, state leaders said they remain optimistic and prepared.

Fire safety is also paramount over the weekend for the thousands visiting state and national parks. Officials ask guests to follow burn ban rules, avoid parking in tall grass, and report any fires to 911.

