Oklahoma officials prepare for influx of tourists ahead of solar eclipse

TULSA, Okla. — Travelers are set to flood Oklahoma and Arkansas for a sight that won't be seen again for 20 years.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will bring people in from far and wide to see the sun disappear and Oklahoma authorities are preparing for the excitement.

The path of totality crosses through southeast Oklahoma, and officials are expecting anywhere from 17,000 to 66,000 visitors.

"The path of totality will completely cover McCurtain County, and partially cover Choctaw, Bryan, Atoka, Pushmataha, Latimer, and Leflore Counties," said the Oklahoma Department of Safety. "The town with the longest total eclipse viewing time will be Shults, Oklahoma, approximately 3 miles east of Idabel, with 4 minutes and 19 seconds of viewing time."



The eclipse will pass over Oklahoma starting at 1:44 p.m. CDT and end by 1:51 p.m. CDT on April 8, 2024.

DPS is concerned about road systems in the area like highways US-70, US-259 and State Highway 3. Roads are primarily two-lane highways passing through small towns.

According to DPS, residents and visitors to the area should expect:

• Increased tourists and visitors

• Increased traffic

• Maximum capacity in hotels, cabins, campgrounds

• Decreased quality of cellular service

• Delays in supply chains and deliveries

• Increased emergency response times

Here are some ways to plan ahead:

• Schedule errands and appointments two to three days before the eclipse.

• Fill up gas tanks.

• Buy and stock up on groceries.

• Have several forms of communication, not only cellular.

• Be sure to check the weather.

• If traveling to the area, arrive early; stay put; and leave late.

Safety Tips:

• Don't stop along roadways or the shoulders of roadways.

• Exit the roadway to view or photograph the event.

• Don't take photographs while driving.

• Turn your headlights on.

• Watch out for pedestrians.

• Don't pick up hitchhikers.

• Prepare for congestion on the day before, day of, and day after the eclipse.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will also have extra troopers in the southeastern part of the state before, during, and after the eclipse event.

