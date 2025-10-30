OK Democrats urge Governor to call special session to fund SNAP

TULSA, Okla. — House and Senate Democrats are urging Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to call a special session so the state can fund a potential SNAP shortfall.



“The money belongs to the people and for such a time as this we can help hungry folks,” said State Senator Regina Goodwin.



Nearly 685,000 Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits each month. Those benefits will be frozen Nov 1, if the government shutdown continues.



2 News sat down with State Senator Regina Goodwin who represents parts of Tulsa. She, and other democrats, are urging Governor Kevin Stitt to call a special session so lawmakers can find a way to pay for the potential lapse in SNAP benefits.



“We do have the funds to help in this crisis,” said Senator Goodwin.



She says besides the rainy day fund, there are other pots of money that could help cover the roughly $130 million shortfall for November’s SNAP benefits.

KJRH



She says it’s not a long-term solution, but it could work for now.



“We could vote on what we call revenue stabilization funds, and we’ve got about 450 million sitting in that account,” said Senator Goodwin. “It’s still there for people to be helped. I can’t think of a greater use than people being hungry, and the federal government is failing us that is the time for us to act.”



2 News told you Oct 29 when the Governor called on churches and food banks to help bridge the gap for Oklahomans in need.

Local News Gov. Stitt urges non-profits, churches to step up in SNAP lapse Naomi Keitt



“Before resorting to rainy day we’re going to beef up other programs that we have,” said Governor Stitt. “We’re looking at all other options if this continues on.”



2 News asked the Governor’s office for his response to democrats call for a special session.

His office says, “The Governor was clear: the rainy day fund is not off the table, but given we can’t add state funds to existing SNAP cards, their “solution” is no solution at all. Governor Stitt will continue to pursue all avenues to ensure Oklahomans are not left without food, but continues to encourage Oklahomans to help bridge the gap for their neighbors by contributing to or volunteering with their local food pantry.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

