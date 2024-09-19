Officials, visitors warn to observe safety rules at Zink Lake after near drowning

TULSA, Okla. — Officials and fellow parkgoers alike are advocating better observance of safety rules following two reported water rescues in less than a week at Zink Lake.

One call came in Sept.15 afternoon of a man who fell in and almost drowned, according to Tulsa Fire Department. A spokesman said the man was taken to the hospital via EMSA ambulance but was alert.

Then, Tulsa RiverParks Authority told 2 News someone illegally stood on the dam structure and fell in on Wednesday night. They too were rescued.



Visitors can make use of the water access now that it's open year-round, with four entrance points along the Arkansas River.

David Phillips said he's kayaked around Green Country for decades and is eager to paddle the newly-formed lake, but is frustrated at the reports.

"It's just so sad, you know? It's just sometimes people are just not smart," Phillips said. "It's kind of stupid to get on the water and not have a life jacket."

While some park trail infrastructure is still finishing up, signs to read - and scan – as well as safety courtesies like life jackets are already installed next to each access point.

"We've got three different rule structures. Lake rules, fishing rules, and Tulsa Wave Park rules," Tulsa RiverParks Executive Director Jeff Edwards said Thursday.

Edwards said everything touching the recreation areas – including the lack of lifeguards – is fully within regulation. He wants to remind that just being out by the water should be done at visitors' own risk.

"But we do educational videos on, 'Hey, this is how you should engage with this amenity,'" Edwards said. "And we're really trying to do the same thing here with this atmosphere to get folks to use the feature as it was intended to be used."



Visitors like Phillips agree, and hope adults can set an example.

"Mom and dad, if your kids are going to go out in the water with you, make sure they're wearing a life jacket," Phillips said.

Tulsa RiverParks said the fourth access point to the water by the 23rd Street bridge should be ready by early October, complete with a new mural on display.

