Rowing returns to Arkansas River after Zink Lake opening

TULSA, Okla. — Zink Lake opening up to the public now means the return of water sports to the Arkansas River.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff grabbed a couple of oars and went out on the water with some rowers who are overjoyed to be back.

The “camaraderie” and “being on the water” is what gets Chip Cooper excited about rowing. There’s a “Zen-like” feeling, he said, “You get almost a feeling that you’re just in one with nature here.”

The Tulsa Rowing Club’s treasurer, John Maley, told 2 News the dam situation a few years ago "went from bad to worse, and we just lost all rowing conditions.”



Rowing "left primarily due to the reconstruction of the dam," said Jeff Edwards, executive director of the River Parks Authority. "Without the dam, we don’t have a lake."

The club has been up near the Port of Catoosa for the past few years, waiting to return to Tulsa.

The wait is over now that Zink Lake and the new dam are finally complete.

“Covid showed us so much about getting outdoors and just enjoying what we have here in Tulsa,” Jeff Edwards, executive director of the River Parks Authority, told 2 News about the lake and dam, “and that built environment, and this is just gonna add to that possibility.”

When asked if the wait was worth it, Maley replied that it was “like waiting on the Christmases of Christmases; you just can’t think about it. It's overwhelming."

“I’m overwhelmed right now,” he added. “I’m beside myself.”

The boathouse is next to River West Festival Park, where Oktoberfest happens each year. Heading onto the water, there's a clear view of downtown Tulsa's skyline.

Rowing is less about strength and more about technique, staying in sync with those in front.

“This is a tremendous sport,” said Cooper. “I love it because of the physical activity. I was having trouble with my knee. And six months of working on this, it’s gone.”

That’s why it’s one of those sports where people can keep at it until they’re old and gray.

Cooper said, “[I’m in] great health. I’m 73 years old. I hope to be doing this when I’m 103.”

As for Cooper’s reaction to the news that rowing would return to the Arkansas, he said, “Well, actually, I was a little bit concerned of what the water would look like. But I am absolutely flabbergasted … You don’t get glass like this hardly ever. This is perfection, as far as rowing is concerned.”

Amid all the fervor and hype leading up to Zink Lake's grand opening on Labor Day weekend, there’s been concern about water quality.

“Yes, it’s safe to be in the water here,” Edwards told 2 News. “There’s ongoing testing, and we just encourage folks to look at that data and make your informed decisions on whether you want to get in Zink Lake or not.”

Tulsa Rowing Club and the Tulsa Youth Rowing Association always want more members. Those interested in joining can click here to learn more about TRC and here for TYRA.

