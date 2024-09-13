What's causing a sheen on the water near the Zink Lake low water dam?

TULSA, Okla — An iridescent sheen on water along the rocky shore near the Zink Lake low-water dam is sparking online concerns that a refinery near the area may be leaking.

Celina Harrison

"I haven't seen it necessarily super often, " said Celina Harrison. "I will say you can definitely see it like in the rocks."

Photos circulated online, and complaints to the City of Tulsa prompted it to send out its environmentalists on September 12 to test the water.

Officials found no signs of hydrocarbons on or in the water. A sheen created by iron oxidizing normal bacteria, which is found in many local streams and lakes, was present and can create a film and turn water a rust color. City of Tulsa

HF Sinclair conducted its own investigation and confirmed its containment cap was working as designed. City of Tulsa

The City plans to keep tabs on the water by sampling it at the site. You can keep tabs on what's found in the water at the City of Tulsa's Zink Lake website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

