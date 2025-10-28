OCEANS APART: Tulsan anxiously tracks Hurricane Melissa heading for family

TULSA, Okla. — Merrick Evans left Jamaica 17 years ago to build a new life in Tulsa, but his heart and family never truly left the island.

As Hurricane Melissa strengthened, Evans has been glued to weather radar screens, watching helplessly as one of the most powerful hurricanes in history barrels directly at his homeland.

"A hurricane is like a tornado you can't outrun," Evans said. "It's gut wrenching.

Although he's built a life here in Oklahoma, Evans still remembers the first 23 years of his life on the island with a smile on his face.

"I’m as Jamaican as they get, 876, black green gold," he said. “Where I’m from is in the mountains, so it’s not your typical sea and sand island life it was more of you could almost say jungle-esque lifestyle. It was a fun childhood.”

Evans, who owns Jamaican catering business 'Little Kingston's,' has brought as much of home to Green Country as he can. He cooks up traditional meals like brown stew chicken and curry chicken to help his late mother's legacy live on.

Most of his family remains in Jamaica, including three siblings and his young nieces Jade and Grace Ann.

"Their final adoption court case was supposed to be today, and that's postponed because there's a category 5 hurricane bearing down on the island," Evans explained. "We don't even know when the new date will be."

He told 2 News his family had no intention of evacuating. Hurricane season is simply part of island life, Evans said, and they prepared to weather the storm as they've done through storms before.

While one of his siblings lives directly in Melissa's path, Evans' biggest concern is landslides cutting off roads and access to essentials. But, he said, Jamaican's are used to this.

"Most people on the island they just put their heads down and just tuck in," he said. "For my family, it's about getting as much supplies as possible and just waiting it out."

Over the last nearly two decades, the island has weathered other storms. Evans said in times like this, communication can be difficult.

What's even worse, Evans said, is he can't do anything to help or protect his family.

"You probably can't tell right now, but there's a lot of anxiety," said Evans. "It's been overcast here in Tulsa since Thursday and the mental toll it takes is hard to explain because it’s like waking up to it being overcast everyday is almost like waking up in Jamaica and expecting a hurricane to come by."

As Evans prepares for what could be days without communication with his family, he's asking the Tulsa community to remember Jamaica and its people in the hurricane's aftermath.

"They're going to definitely need help," he said. "So if you have Jamaican friends, reach out."

The waiting is the hardest part, Evans said. The waiting for landfall, and waiting to hear from family after the worst is over.

