Notes Live picks Live Nation to run Sunset Amphitheatre in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Live Nation is set to operate Broken Arrow's new Sunset Amphitheater, a 12,500-seat amphitheater being built by Notes Live.

The amphitheater is set to be a state-of-the-art venue, focusing on bringing in major touring artists.

Notes Live Chairman and CEO JW Roth is excited to announce the partnership.

"Live Nation has unmatched experience managing and operating venues, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise to the Sunset," Roth said. "Together we're crafting a venue that will be a beacon for artists touring the country and music fans across the region."

Live Nation specializes in operating and managing ticket sales across the globe.

Notes Live is expected to close on the property for the Broken Arrow amphitheater this spring and expects to finish construction in time for the 2025 touring season, with Oklahoma City being the company's next goal.

President of Live Nation Concerts, Bob Roux, is excited to bring music to Green Country.

“Our teams share a mission to elevate hospitality for both artists and fans. We look forward to contributing even more shows to the live music scene in Tulsa,” Roux said.

