New renderings show scale of planned BA amphitheater

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow released new conceptual renderings that show the large scale of the planned Sunset Amphitheater expected for 2025.

The amphitheater is going to be located near Events Park at 101st and the Creek Turnpike.

The original renderings did not include an awning or any overhead coverage however the newest versions made sure events can take place rain or shine.



Notes Live's plans were approved by the Broken Arrow City Council in October. The amphitheater plus parking lots will span approximately 13 acres according to the city.

Here are the new renderings:

Notes Live conceptual renderings

