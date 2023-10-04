Outdoor amphitheater coming near Broken Arrow's Events Park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some big shows could be coming to Broken Arrow.

The city partnered with a private hospitality company for a 12,500-seat outdoor amphitheater on the southeast side, near Events Park.

The company, Notes Live, has already built a handful of amphitheaters across the country.

Currently - in the proposed spot for the amphitheater, there's a ton of green space that only gets a little use. The city and Notes Live think it's the perfect location to build the amphitheater on 13 acres.

Keri Roughface, a Broken Arrow resident, was walking with her dog in the area on Wednesday.

"I feel like this particular area is a little underutilized," she told 2 News.

That won't be the case anymore.

The 12,500 amphitheater will be equipped with fireplaces suites, and a restaurant.

Broken Arrow's City Council approved the agreement with Colorado-based company Notes Live Tuesday night.

Roughface says she's all for growth but is still nervous.

"That sounds like a lot of people, and I know I'm probably not the only one concerned about the traffic flow out here," Roughface said.

That's where the city comes in. They've committed $20 million to infrastructure improvements at Events Park, including building a parking lot with over 3,000 spots, widening roads in and out of the park and making stormwater and water line improvements.

The city is working on establishing a TIF district in the area, which would pay back the $ 20 million through sales tax once the amphitheater is developed.

Notes Live has committed $70 million to the project and will get with investors to fund it.

The company guarantees 45 shows a year, but they aim for around 60. Construction should begin next year, and everything should be completed by the end of 2025.

The company's staff say once it's built, the amphitheater will employ 86 full-time positions and more than 150 positions indirectly. The annual estimated economic impact is $211 million.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

