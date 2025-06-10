TULSA, Okla. — A group of about 50 made their voices heard outside Tulsa City Hall on June 9, decrying the Trump administration's mobilization of the military in Los Angeles and the ICE arrests that caused protests there.

"That's not how Americans operate," Katie Powell said. "That's sure as heck not how Oklahomans operate. Here in Oklahoma, we operate on what I like to call, and what we all in Oklahoma like to call, the Oklahoma Standard. And what I'm seeing is not the Oklahoma standard."



Powell said she was personally hurt after 2 News' May 9 report about Jenks High School alumna Michelle Rementeria Diaz arrested by ICE despite having lawful status. Powell remembers Rementeria as her old classmate.

WATCH: 'Not the Oklahoma Standard': Tulsa protesters advocate against ICE raids

"She's a wife and a mother, and a tax-paying person, here legally," Powell said. "It's just like, I'm getting goosebumps talking about it. Because it's just sick."

Protesting is also a personal motivation for 25-year U.S. Navy veteran Don Murray.

"The U.S. Military hasn't always been on the side of righteousness," Murray told 2 News. I mean, ask the Cherokee Tribe about that. Ask the Creeks about that."



The Stillwater resident said there's a specific message he's protesting with.

"We want the U.S. Military to be on the side of promoting and defending democracy, and protecting democracy locally," Murray said. "So we don't want them involved in supporting authoritarianism."

