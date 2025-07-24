TULSA, Okla. — For Stella Smith, running has always been more than a workout, it’s been a passion since childhood.

"I kind of run for fun ever since I was like 10 years old," Smith said.

Now in adulthood, Smith says running helps her clear her mind.

"And then also, like, it is, like, exercise, obviously. But it's more of like a mental thing, like, I do it for myself," she said.

'I’ll keep running': Tulsa runner urges caution after Turkey Mountain attack

But that peace of mind comes with real concerns for safety, especially as a woman who often runs alone.

"One rule that I have for myself is I never run at dark. It's really sad that, like, I have to worry about that as a woman," Smith said.

After Thursday morning's attack at Turkey Mountain, Smith says it served as a harsh reminder to stay alert.

"I'll typically do like LaFortune or like on Riverside, on like the visible, like heavily trafficked areas," she said.

She works at Tulsa Runner and carries pepper spray during every run.

"When you run do you hold it in your hand or a keychain?" 2 News asked.

"I hold it in my hand or sometimes I run with a belt so I put it in there," Smith responded.

Smith also takes other safety precautions. She shares her location with someone she trusts and modifies her headphone settings so she can hear what's happening around her.

"But just being very aware of your surroundings and also telling people, alerting people that you're gonna go run or bring your friend with you, especially like on those, like, less trafficked trails," she added.

Despite the recent attack and heightened awareness, Smith says she’s not planning to stop anytime soon.

"No, I'll keep running, for sure, just like again, I'll keep my like same precautions that I always have again."

