'Makes no sense': Tulsa Co. mom facing deportation over decade-old misdemeanor

TULSA, Okla. — A Green Country hairdresser, wife, and mom is facing deportation over a decade-old misdemeanor.

Michelle Rementeria Diaz is on an ICE hold at the Tulsa County jail. She’ll go to court on June 4, all that time away from her husband and 2-year-old daughter.

Her friends say it’s unfair, so they’re advocating on her behalf.

“I believe she’s being treated unfairly,” said Susan Ingram.

“It’s hard to comprehend and makes no sense,” said Lindsay Burns.

This Facebook post sent friends of Michelle Rementeria Diaz into a frenzy this week. Lindsay Burns has known the Broken Arrow mom since they were walking the halls at Jenks High School.

Susan Ingram

“She’s been here since she was 13 legally,” said Burns. “She pays taxes. She has a business. She has a family. She hasn’t done anything, and still she is sitting in a cell right now.”

Burns lives in Seattle, and even 2,000 miles couldn’t come between their friendship.

“I am still just dumbfounded that they can do this to a person like her,” said Burns.

In March 2025, Michelle, her husband Matt, and their 2-year-old daughter Marlee went to her home country of Chile for a visit. Matt came back first, Michelle and Marlee followed later, but they didn’t make it out of Houston’s airport.

“My heart breaks for her now because she described how awful it was,” Burns. “They had no windows. There was no clock on the wall. She didn’t know what time of day it was, and she had her 2-year-old with her.”

Matt had to pick up their little girl. Michelle was detained for three days. She was finally allowed to come back home.

After a court hearing in Oklahoma City on May 7, she was detained again until she faces an immigration judge in June.

“I believe that she’s being treated unfairly, and out of anyone that would come to this country, she’s the type of person we would expect and want to be here,” said Susan Ingram.

KJRH

Susan Ingram has known Michelle for years. They worked together at a salon in Tulsa and grew close during that time.

She says it doesn’t make sense that she’s facing deportation as a green card holder who’s spent decades in the Tulsa area.

Court documents show that in 2016, Michelle had a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession. Court records show she paid all the fines and was even in the process of getting it expunged, but just didn’t show up for the hearing in March of 2020.

“You’re going to split up a family over this?” asked Mark Williams. “I just felt like the process needs to be looked at harder. They need to dig deeper and see who these people really are.”

Mark Williams and his wife, Andrea, considered Michelle family. She dated their son for years and stayed close even after they broke up.

“Why was it important for you all to talk on her behalf?” asked 2 News.

“Because she’s one of the best people I know,” answered Andrea Williams.

KJRH

They’ve reached out to U.S. Senator James Lankford on Michelle’s behalf, hoping to get help to keep her in the country.

“Hope that maybe he could have some kind of pull,” said Mark Williams.

2 News reached out to his office, and a spokesperson said, “We are aware of the situation.”

The Williams’ say that while immigration is a hot topic right now, Michelle, a hardworking hairdresser, mom, and wife, shouldn’t be caught up in this.

“I always thought that this was pertaining to people that were violent criminals, that had broken the law numerous times, that were taking from the government, but not the ones that were contributing back to society and that were decent people,” said Andrea Williams.

2 News did reach out to Michelle’s husband to make sure he was comfortable with us telling her story. He said while his attorney advised him not to speak on camera, he’s fine with friends advocating for his wife.

