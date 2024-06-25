Norwegian solar energy company invests $620M at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — A Norwegian solar energy company, NorSun, chose Tulsa International Airport for its first U.S.-based factory location.

They plan to invest $620 million into a new 5 GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility.

The company said the expansion will create 320 new direct jobs.

The solar wafer and ingot capacity will help with the increasing demand from U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturers.

The facility will sit on 60 acres off of Mingo Road, and they plan to break ground in late 2024. It's expected to be finished two years after that.

“Our business plan has an ambitious timeline, so we knew we needed a partner who can work fast and efficiently to meet the critical need of American-made energy,” said NorSun CEO Erik Løkke-Øwre. “Oklahoma impressed us even before our selection journey – its robust clean energy, manufacturing ecosystem and workforce development programs were already on our radar, and its competitive business offerings and site acceleration options solidified our decision.”

The company said once production comes online 2026, the Oklahoma facility will be among the first in the U.S. to produce high-performing silicon ingots and wafers — currently the biggest bottleneck in having a fully domestic solar supply chain.

“I want to thank NorSun for their significant investment and support to add jobs in Tulsa and create further opportunity for industry needs across the globe,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This project represents the work of so many and we are excited about the positive impact and direction this new development will have in Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma.”

