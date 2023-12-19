Panasonic pulls back on opening facility in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — After state legislators approved an incentive package to lure one of the largest electric vehicle factory manufacturers to Oklahoma, Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park said Panasonic is going in another direction.

Gov. Kevin Stitt touted signing an agreement with the company in April, saying it could lead to the "largest economic development in state history".



Previous coverage >>> Panasonic confirms it's entered agreement with Oklahoma

Leaders were eyeing Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park for the electric vehicle battery plant.

The Oklahoma legislature passed the LEAD Act in April, which was supposed to give incentive to companies to move into the state.

“I applaud my colleagues in the Legislature who voted overwhelmingly to pass the LEAD Act with bipartisan support and ensure Oklahoma is positioned to be globally competitive and secure the biggest economic development project in our state’s history," Stitt said after the Act's passage.

Following news the company is not building here Senate Pro Tem Treat said, "I’m thankful that Panasonic strongly considered Oklahoma. I also appreciated their objective global perspective on some of Oklahoma’s strengths. We structured the incentive package in such a way that no dollars were spent nor would they have been spent until the company reached certain thresholds of spending and employment.”

