Panasonic confirms it's entered agreement with Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt touted signing an agreement with a company that could lead to the "largest economic development in state history" Friday.

With many wondering if said company is Panasonic after past failed attempts to get them to the state, 2 News reached out to the company.

When asked if Panasonic has an agreement with the State of Oklahoma, this was the response:

"Panasonic is always exploring growth opportunities and evaluating ways to strengthen our business and advance the EV industry in the United States. To that end, Panasonic has entered into an agreement with the State of Oklahoma that defines the eligibility and terms of the incentives under Oklahoma's LEAD Act, but there are no other specific decisions that have been made by the Company. We will share more information as it is available."

