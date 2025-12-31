Hundreds of families enjoy Discovery Lab’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

TULSA, Okla. — An early kick-off to the new year in Tulsa.

More than 20,000 balloons pouring from the ceiling at the Discovery Lab.

Noon Year's Eve balloon drop at the Discovery Lab in Tulsa

A sold-out crowd, 550 people, popping those balloons right after the drop. It’s an annual tradition for Tulsa families.

“My son and I come here a lot and we love it,” said Emory Lazemby.

Emory Lazemby and her son are first time members at the Discovery Lab and first-time guests at the family favorite ‘Noon Year’s Eve.’

“We’re just enjoying all there is to do,” said Lazemby.

The combination of play and science put smiles on hundreds of faces.

“I think it’s so cool,” said Lazemby. “I tell all my family from out of town that we have to come here to come visit because it’s really just a neat place to learn and to grow and have kids get to socialize it’s really a fun place.”

2 News’ Julie Chin hosted the countdown and dance party on the sock skating rink.

Discovery Lab’s Marketing Manager Megan Mathewson says all the activities are designed to inspire.

“The mission of the Discovery Lab is to inspire curiosity so we’re hoping families come in and see these experiences and know that there is also science and fun behind it,” said Megan Mathewson.

