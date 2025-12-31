Broken Arrow's Sunset Amphitheater enhances year-round capabilities

BROKEN ARROW, Ok — The vision for Broken Arrow's Sunset Amphitheater keeps getting bigger — and so does the price tag.

What started as a $93 million project has now grown to over $100 million, but venue officials say those extra dollars are buying something special.

The Sunset Amphitheater is designed to hold about 12,500 people, placing it between smaller venues and larger stadiums.

A Sunset Amphitheater spokesperson said the wind walls will serve two primary purposes: climate control and protection from the elements.

This redesign significantly enhances the venue's year-round capabilities, allowing it to extend the concert and event season well beyond traditional outdoor timelines.

"Broken Arrow needs something like this to draw folks into the town," Chris Tackett said.

Tackett has been watching the amphitheater take shape while fishing for trout at the nearby pond. He said he's already planning his concert calendar.

"We were talking earlier, and who would you like to see in concert? Well, I like George Strait. Mostly bluegrass and country music is what I like, so I guess you will get all different types of music," Tackett said.

The venue is targeting a summer 2026 opening and projects hosting 45-plus events annually.

Economic projections indicate the amphitheater could create more than 600 jobs and generate $4.3 billion in economic impact over its first 20 years.

"I live real close, so it's nothing for me to fish, go home and change, and go listen to a concert. I'm glad, we need something like this," Tackett said.

While artist announcements are still forthcoming, preview events are planned before the full inaugural season begins in summer 2026.

