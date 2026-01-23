TULSA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Dewey Street opened with a brand new look, Jan. 16. Now, city crews are hoping to protect it from winter weather. Those efforts will come with a recommendation to business owners: no salt.

City leaders say the chemical compounds of salt can damage concrete, especially the brand new version of it just installed as sidewalks along Dewey Avenue.

NO SALT: Sapulpa leaders discourage Dewey St. businesses from salting sidewalks

“Our concrete is only a couple weeks old, at that. And so it has not had the complete time to cure that it needs to. Salt is a chemical, and the compound will bind with our concrete, and it will actually deteriorate it. [Salt will] cause pits in the concrete, cracks, and all those things,” Lucy Lawson, a spokesperson for the City of Sapulpa said.

Lawson says the city wants to protect its investment on the streetscape, which is impressing Sapulpans like David Fritz.

“Just an amazing change. The work that was put into it,” Fritz said, “I think it will bring more and more people down just to see this part of Route 66.”

Sapulpa leaders say salt is not in their plans, generally, across the city.

“We have our trucks that are prepared and ready to go. We are gonna use a different mixture like kitty litter, sand, and things like that, on the new concrete and the sidewalks,” Lawson said.

Wintry weather is expected to arrive in Green Country late in the day on Jan. 23.

