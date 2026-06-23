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NEW TRIAL: Richard Glossip will return to court in September after spending nearly 30 years on death row

Richard Glossip
Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP
This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.
Richard Glossip
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Richard Glossip is going back to trial.

The Supreme Court overturned Glossip's 1997 murder conviction of Barry Van Tresse and ordered a new trial in early 2025.

READ>>>TIMELINE of Richard Glossip's case

Glossip posted bond in May. His legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case, but an Oklahoma County judge denied that request on June 23.

Glossip's new trial is set for September 23. While he will be tried again for the murder of Van Tresse, he will not face the death penalty again.

New lawsuit demands Tulsa County DA release records in Richard Glossip death penalty case

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