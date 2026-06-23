Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent announces retirement

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry is retiring.

Perry announced his decision during a Board of Education meeting on June 22. He'll be stepping down following the conclusion of the 2026-2027 school year.

During his announcement, Perry said he hopes his decision allows the Board to have plenty of time to find the best candidate for the position.

"I feel like I owe the district and the community so much for all that they've poured into me over the years," said Perry.

Perry, who attended Broken Arrow Public Schools as a child, was hired as Superintendent in December 2021. He graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 1987.

Perry previously taught at both Union Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools before transitioning to an administrative role.

Here is Perry's full statement:

"At tonight’s board meeting I made the official, public announcement that I will be retiring at the end of the 2026-2027 school year. Our outstanding board of education gave me this incredible opportunity to serve as superintendent back in 2021, and I am indebted to them for the support they have provided to me and the entire district. As a Broken Arrow lifer, it has been my greatest honor to serve in this role, and I can think of no better place to end my career as an educator than in the same district where I began as a student. Broken Arrow is and will always be my home.

There are not enough words to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for the way you show up and give your best to our students. Visiting sites to see the work you are doing with our students and having conversations with faculty and staff has been the best part of this job. I am grateful for all that you have poured into my life by hearing the passion you have for public education and encouraging me to have a continuing heartbeat of what takes place in the classroom. By listening to your input and concerns, it has challenged and inspired me to keep the focus on what is truly important.

The board will begin the process of seeking my replacement, and at the end of the year, I can leave knowing the district I love is in good hands and a smooth transition has occurred.

As we prepare for the 26-27 school year, I look forward to this being a great year of impacting student lives, and I believe the best is yet to come for the future of Broken Arrow Public Schools."

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