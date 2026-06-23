STILL STRANDED: Tahlequah neighbors upset with lack of ODOT flooding fix

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — More neighbors came forward to the 2 News Problem Solvers about a lack of repairs on State Highway 82 following flooding reported back in April.

Starmye Railey told 2 News Oklahoma at the time the problem first began in 2024, when the Oklahoma Department of Transportation began work on the highway.



The issue, Railey said on April 16, came from a misplaced retention pond that led water runoff after moderate to heavy rains to flood nearby homes and Pecan Creek. One of the houses is Railey's childhood home, still owned by her mother, Pamela Bailey.

"Very little (has changed)," Railey said on June 23. "They did somewhat make a second retention pond. That second retention pond goes into that big retention pond that they built at first, but it's not doing what it's supposed to do."

In May and June, it has rained a lot on North Vinita Avenue, worsening the flooding, both Railey and Bailey said.

"This is my home, and has been since the 70s," Bailey said. "I brought my family up here, and I mean, we're looking at possibly having to sell it."

Bailey said she "doesn't even bother calling" the KATS transport service anymore because drivers have refused to tread high waters at the house, making her family fear the worst every time it rains.

And they're not alone. Mason Chaney lives down the road and showed 2 News similar videos to the ones Railey submitted.

"Just a reduction of water would be great," Chanay said. "It'd be nice to not have to clean out my garage every time it floods or rains."

ODOT sent a statement to 2 News in response to requests for updates.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has continued working with affected property owners during the SH-82 project. The department intends to restore the affected property to its previous state and not relocate Pecan Creek. Runoff the SH-82 project has now been directed into a retention pond, which slows the water leaving the project. ODOT has also been working to compensate the property owner to restore affected property with a contractor of their choosing.



ODOT has also been in contact with the area transit provider to ensure the property is accessible and that the transit provider can alert us if access becomes an issue. T.J. Gerlach ODOT Communications

2 News will continue to follow this story for updates on the fix.

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