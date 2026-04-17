TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The family of an elderly Tahlequah woman told the 2 News Problem Solvers negligent highway construction leads to impassible flooding at nearby homes every time there's rainfall.

"I mean, it’s not just a mud puddle, it’s a complete flowing river,” Starmye Railey told 2 News on April 16.

WATCH: Elderly Tahlequah mother stranded by constant flooding due to construction

Elderly Tahlequah mother stranded by constant flooding due to construction

Starmye and Micha Railey said they fear for the safety of their mother, Pamela Bailey, who's lived comfortably at their childhood home in Tahlequah near Highway 82 since 1978. That is, until two years ago, when highway realignment construction began.

Starmye Railey

"There’s no way to get from the road to her house," Railey said of the road blockages and consistent flooding. "So if she has fallen, if there’s an ambulance that needs to come through, there’s no (passing) at all. Everything is underwater.”

In March 2024 when the $49 million project began, engineers had carved out a retention pond for water runoff. However, every time it rains - including on April 15 - water instead flows away from the ditch toward the downhill homes, which has already toppled a backyard fence belonging to their mother's neighbor.

"It’s now very dangerous for her health...to make doctor’s appointments or attend anything, because she’s rejected from any transportation because of the issues," Railey said. "They’ve gotten stuck in the driveway before, and it's partly washed out.”

2 News Oklahoma

It doesn't help that City of Tahlequah said jurisdiction is solely held by Oklahoma Department of Transportation, so no adjustments could be made by its crews.



On April 16, ODOT confirmed to 2 News that after two years, it is working to mitigate the runoff issue.

BACKGROUND:

During construction of the $49 million SH-82 realignment project north of Tahlequah, ODOT engineers identified excessive stormwater runoff in Pecan Creek affecting nearby properties. The department worked with the project’s design engineer to develop a solution that redirects stormwater to a retention pond, requiring updates to the project plans. The project began in March 2024 and is anticipated to be completed this fall, weather permitting



ODOT statement on SH-82 project in Tahlequah

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is committed to listening to and working with residents affected by any project. The agency acquired additional right of way from one property owner and made access improvements for another, including raising a driveway. Construction on the updated drainage solution is expected to begin by the end of the month, with property restoration to follow. ODOT will continue working directly with impacted residents as the project moves forward. Oklahoma Department of Transportation

“I know they’re doing the state a favor to try to get the road construction done," Railey said. "However, it should be at they safety at the people who live here, not just the people who are going to travel through here.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

