Motorcycle tribute ride to draw thousands out in honor of Henryetta teens

HENRYETTA, Okla. — As the one-year mark of a shocking seven-person murder-suicide in Henryetta approaches, the parents of the five children shot have planned a community memorial event.

Thousands are expected to ride their motorcycles around the town Sunday morning. A 21-mile route will take riders past the land and home where the murders took place.

Contributed

2 News has been covering the tragedy since the beginning, when an endangered missing advisory was issued on May 1, 2023, for two teenagers in Okmulgee County. An investigation and search unfolded, leading authorities to locate seven bodies on a property in Henryetta.

>>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Six victims in Okmulgee County shot to death, suspect believed to have killed self

Suspect Jesse McFadden is believed to have shot five children, his wife and then killed himself.

While the ride is in honor of the young lives taken senselessly, they also gather against the man who took them.

McFadden was released after serving just seven years of a 20 year sentence for a child sex crime. It’s Justin Webster’s intention that an early release for similar crimes does not become a pattern.

Webster’s daughter Ivy was one of the children believed to have been shot by McFadden.

He has taken his concerns before the courts, and introduced a bill titled ‘Knights Law’ in February.

The bill named in honor of the bravery of McFadden’s victims, the one’s he killed and the one’s that continue to live through any trauma he inflicted.

If passed, the law would ensure individuals like McFadden who commit certain sex crimes serve their sentence in full.

The honor ride will begin at noon at Nichol's Park in Henryetta. There will be food trucks, vendors and live music for people to enjoy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

