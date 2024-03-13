'Knights Law' passes months after Henryetta killings

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Justin Webster lost his teenage daughter in May. She was one of six victims in a Henryetta murder-suicide.

Since then, he's determined to prevent such a tragedy from touching another family.

"Let’s lock arms, let’s fight for these children. Let’s save these children and make sure this never happens again," Webster said.

He didn’t get much of a chance to grieve. The first weeks after the tragedy were a whirlwind.

"I was just angry. My head was in all different places, and I think about four or five months ago I had just clarity," Webster said.

He gained that clarity in a way that surprised people.

"A lot of people were asking: Are you going to do counseling? Are you going to do counseling? I don’t wanna talk to somebody who doesn’t know exactly what we’re going through, they don’t know."

"Webster. and a team of others, got Knights Law in motion.

The bill, which passed the house earlier this week, would ensure anyone convicted of a child sex crime spends the entirety of their sentence behind bars. Jesse McFadden served just 17 years of his 20-year prison sentence. Investigators believe he was the one who shot and killed six people.

"Let’s get this Knights Law passed. Because if we don’t we’re just going to see those stats continue to rise in the next coming years," Webster said.

Webster explained the meaning behind the law's name.

"Why not? Knights. They fought valiantly and they continue to fight," Webster said, "Especially the victims that are still living. They’re living with the trauma that a monster put on them and they have to fight every single day just to live."

While Webster is glad to see this pass the House, he hopes the momentum will continue through the Senate. Not only that, he wants this type of legislation passed at the federal level.

