Emergency Alert issued for Okmulgee teens

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for two teens out of Okmulgee County.

Investigators say Ivy Brewster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16 were last seen on April 30th around 1:30 a.m. in Henryetta. Webster was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Brewer was wearing a bathing suit with blue shorts with flowers.

They are possibly in a white Chevy Avalanche with Jesse L. McFadden— the tag is an Oklahoma tag with LRW-469.

McFadden has a criminal history including convictions of rape and larceny in Pittsburg County in 2004.

Anyone with information on the teens should cal 911.

