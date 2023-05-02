Watch Now
Students, teachers in Henryetta support each other after deaths

Posted at 2:04 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 15:08:14-04

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Students in Henryetta, Okla. returned to school Tuesday after learning about the tragic deaths of their classmates Monday.

Families talked to 2 News about their loved ones.

School employees and community members brought in therapy dogs, mental health professionals, and faith-based clergy to try and aid their grieving.

Henryetta Public Schools released this statement before the school day started.

"At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students. Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days. We will have school, and this will be an extremely difficult day.

We want to insure that all students have access to grief counseling & the support of faculty & friends. We will have mental health professionals & faith-based clergy on hand, but we understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."

A memorial is set up by lockers and students wrote messages to their friends.

While authorities haven't officially confirmed the identities of the seven people found dead, families of the victims identified them as Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess, and Holly Guess.

